16 cherished shops, eateries and pubs we said goodbye to in 2023

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Dec 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:48 BST
The city welcomed raft of exciting new businesses a couple of years ago – but we also said goodbye to some beloved mainstays.

The past few years have proved difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particularly hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced – or chose – to shut up shop.

Here are 16 shops, restaurants and pubs we said goodbye to in Portsmouth in 2023:

Restaurants we have lost this year.

Restaurants we have lost this year. Photo: -

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22.

2. Carvalho's Kitchen - Havant

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22. Photo: Raymond Clarke

Becketts, a boutique hotel and eatery in Southsea's Belvue Terrace, officially closed its restaurant early July. It remains open as a bed and breakfast.

3. Becketts, Southsea

Becketts, a boutique hotel and eatery in Southsea's Belvue Terrace, officially closed its restaurant early July. It remains open as a bed and breakfast. Photo: -

La Boulangerie in West Street, Portchester, had to close down in Januaryafter the owner became seriously unwell and could no longer run the business. The closure created a lot of sadness in the area because it was a staple bakery to locals for 42 years.

4. La Boulangerie - Portchester

La Boulangerie in West Street, Portchester, had to close down in Januaryafter the owner became seriously unwell and could no longer run the business. The closure created a lot of sadness in the area because it was a staple bakery to locals for 42 years. Photo: Steve Deeks

