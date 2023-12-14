16 cherished shops, eateries and pubs we said goodbye to in 2023

The past few years have proved difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent businesses and eateries have been hit particularly hard – with many forced to close for good. We’ve put together a list of some businesses which are sorely missed since they were forced – or chose – to shut up shop.

Here are 16 shops, restaurants and pubs we said goodbye to in Portsmouth in 2023:

2 . Carvalho's Kitchen - Havant Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22. Photo: Raymond Clarke Photo Sales

3 . Becketts, Southsea Becketts, a boutique hotel and eatery in Southsea's Belvue Terrace, officially closed its restaurant early July. It remains open as a bed and breakfast. Photo: - Photo Sales