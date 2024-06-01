A charity football match between Pompey Charity Squad and FC Global Kickers took place on the bank holiday Monday, May 27 at the John Jenkins Stadium in Portsmouth, with profits going to Pompey in the Community and Global Family. Pompey Charity Squad consists of “legendary” former Portsmouth FC players while FC Global Kickers is a “star-studded” international team. Local Samba Reggae band Batala entertained spectators with a half-time performance.

Profits from ticket sales were equally split between the Pompey in the Community, and Global Family, a charity dedicated to supporting families worldwide. An after-match party was held at the Queens Hotel in Southsea.

Here are 8 wonderful pictures from the event:

Pictured is: (l-r) Evie Harding (13), Gemma Harding and Archie Harding (16) with Nelson from Portsmouth.

