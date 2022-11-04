8 magical photos capturing the Christmas lights and decorations at Gunwharf Quays
It may only have been Halloween this week but Christmas lights have been switched on and decorations are on display at Gunwharf Quays.
Photographer Sarah Standing has taken some pictures of what visitors to Gunwharf can expect.
The shopping centre was transformed into a Christmas village last year, where visitors strolled between wooden chalets selling gifts – similar to a European Christmas market.
