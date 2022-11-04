News you can trust since 1877
8 magical photos capturing the Christmas lights and decorations at Gunwharf Quays

It may only have been Halloween this week but Christmas lights have been switched on and decorations are on display at Gunwharf Quays.

By Freddie Webb
10 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 5:08pm

Photographer Sarah Standing has taken some pictures of what visitors to Gunwharf can expect.

The shopping centre was transformed into a Christmas village last year, where visitors strolled between wooden chalets selling gifts – similar to a European Christmas market.

1. Christmas Lights

Christmas lights and decorations are being put up across Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5249).

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Christmas Lights

Christmas lights and decorations are being put up at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5281)

Photo: Sarah Standing

3. Christmas Lights

Christmas lights and decorations are being put up at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5285)

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. Christmas Lights

Christmas lights and decorations are being put up at Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Sarah Standing (041122-5271)

Photo: Sarah Standing

Gunwharf Quays
