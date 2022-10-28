Gunwharf Quays: Look inside its three new luxury brand shops Hunter, Sweaty Betty and LK Bennett
THREE luxury clothing brands have opened stores in Gunwharf Quays in time for Christmas.
Customers are being welcomed into the new Sweaty Betty, LK Bennett and Hunter outlets.
They are in The Avenues district of the shopping centre.
Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to be expanding our extensive brand offering with the addition of three iconic brands this October.
‘The appetite for activewear has been steadily growing in recent years, and we are seeing a demand for new fashion-led brands at outlet prices, which makes all stores ideal new additions to our line-up ahead of the festive shopping period.’
Sweaty Betty, based between Swarovski and Kate Spade, is global activewear and lifestyle brand – famous for their ‘Power Leggings’.
Hunter is a British heritage brand renowned for its Wellington boot.
The pop-up store is between Kurt Geiger and Kate Spade.
Customers can also see the new LK Bennett shop.
The brand utilises vibrant prints, elegant shapes and high-quality fabrics in its clothing line.
Here, we have 16 pictures of all of these shops for people to look through.
Be sure to click through all the pictures to see what they all have to offer.