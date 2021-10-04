Even though it might feel like the festive season is still down the road, you can already apply for seasonal work.

A number of companies are advertising opportunities on a temporary basis right now – and the roles will last until the new year.

Here are nine jobs in Hampshire which you can apply for, with links included.

Royal Mail are recruiting extra staff for the busy Christmas period. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Seasonal Sales Associate – Fossil

Fossil consider seasonal sales associates as their ‘rock stars’ and are looking for people to join their sales team in Portsmouth.

If you are flexible enough to work evenings, weekends and weekdays – across Black Friday weekend and the festive period – Fossil will hire you to work as part of their team on the shop floor for 16 hours a week.

A passion for internal and external customer service, recognising priorities and excellent communication skills are all required to succeed in the role, as you will be working independently or with others.

Employees discounts, paying out on all accrued holiday once the contract ends and a bonus are all listed as perks in the contract.

You can apply for the role via Glassdoor here.

Christmas support team – Next

Sales team members at Next will work across the salesfloor and stock room to make sure the clothes inventory is organised and is beautifully presented to customers.

Next are looking for those who are always looking for ways to help and excited about the challenge of working in a varied and fast-paced job.

The job includes working Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and 27 December on a part-time contract, averaging 18.25 hours a week and paying between £6.55 and £8.91 per hour, with the contract ending on 27 December.

You can apply via Next’s website here.

Seasonal sale assistant – Card Factory

Card Factory are hiring seasonal sales assistants at their store on Commercial Road in Portsmouth.

Providing excellent customer service, processing sales politely and efficiently, merchandising products and dealing with deliveries are some of the tasks expected of you.

Previous retail experience isn’t essential, but if you can work at a fast pace while multitasking and being friendly and approachable, then you will be considered.

Contracted hours and shift patterns will be flexible as long as you inform your employer, and there are a host of other benefits including a workplace pension, 28 day’s holiday and discounts on grocery shopping and cinema tickets

The wage is not listed and the contract ends no later than 3 January 2022.

You can apply via Glassdoor here.

Seasonal Delivery Driver – CDS Ltd

CDS are recruiting drivers on a self-employed basis to make deliveries for an online retailer from starting the job until the Christmas period.

Couriers will be driving along pre-planned routes and full training for the role will be given over two days.

There is a guaranteed six day work week paying £195 per day with a free van included.

You will stay in a hotel seven nights a week and breakfast is included, the location of which will be discussed at interview.

Strong customer service and communication skills are required, alongside a full UK or EU driving license held for at least five years – with no more than six penalty points – as well as two years driving experience and a preferred one year of experience as a delivery driver.

You will need to pass a drug and alcohol test and a criminal record (CRB) check.

Applications can be submitted via Indeed here.

Seasonal Mail Sorter – Royal Mail

Royal Mail are recruiting people to work at their mail centre in Southampton.

Mail sorters unload mail and parcels from vans, move them through warehouses and make sure each item of post arrives at their destination safely.

Proactive, detail-focused and flexible people are being sought out by Royal Mail, with them particularly being interested in those with warehouse and sorting experience from Amazon or other distribution companies such as DPD, DHL or XPO.

You will be paid £11.40 per hour on day shifts and £13.70 per hour working overnight.

There are early, late, night and weekend shift patterns available across various times and hourly lengths.

Applications can be made via the Royal Mail website here.

Christmas Grotto Team Member – DE Photo

Photographing cherished family moments and giving customers ‘a magical Christmas experience’ will be your role if you’re interested in being a Christmas grotto team member at Keydell Nurseries grotto in Horndean, Portsmouth.

You’ll be asked to photograph visitors sat with Father Christmas, help people select photos, print them and manage payments.

The temporary six-week contract offers between 30 and 40 hours a week of work, separated on eight hour shifts at £10 per hour.

Applications close on 22 October and you’ll be expected to start on 13 November.

You will have to be DBS checked and have easy access to the grotto on Havant Road.

You can apply via Indeed here.

Seasonal sales advisor – The White Company

Retailer The White Company – which sells home decor, dinnerware and furniture – are hiring seasonal sales advisors at their outlet in Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

Working on a part-time basis for 16 hours a week across seven days, sales advisors will be asked to provide their customers with excellent customer service and assist in other areas of the store and stockroom.

They are looking for those who share their obsession with providing customers with a fantastic shopping experience and those who will deliver their ‘PRIDE’ values.

If you’re interested, the application form is on Glassdoor.

Seasonal Retail Assistant – Iceland

Food retailer Iceland are looking for temporary retail assistants in Locks Heath, Southampton.

Prospective employees will be working on the frontline at the heart of their operation and make sure their customers have the best experience possible while shopping with them.

Part-time hours and several shift patterns are available as part of a £9 an hour contract.

Applications can be made through the Iceland website here.

Seasonal Sales Teammate – Under Armour

Sportswear brand Under Armour are hiring people for their sales team on a temporary basis at Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth.

They’re searching for people to work towards their store sales and profitability targets by organising merchandise and delivering compelling customer service.

Essential duties and responsibilities include customer service, maintaining standards across merchandise and floor sets, keeping up to date with product knowledge, actively participating in all training sessions as a ‘brand ambassador’ and providing timely and constructive feedback to the store manager about how the store works.

A minimum of one to two years of retail experience working with a premium international brand is preferred, alongside a demonstrable passion for sport and other skills.

The position is for eight hours a week from 15 November 2021 to 15 January 2022.

You can apply via Snap Job Search here.

