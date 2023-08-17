Students at Barton Peveril Sixth Form College, Eastleigh, had an overall 99 per cent A Level and 100 per cent Vocational Pass rate at this year’s results day.

This year, the government and Ofqual have introduced deflationary measures with the intention of recalibrating grades to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. The results, when compared with 2019 and accounting for deflationary measures by the government and Ofqual, show an increase in A*-A’s and A*-B’s. 28 per cent of students achieved an A* or A and 59 per cent got A*- B. 82 per cent of Barton Peveril A level students achieved A*- C.

Students celebrating their achievements, pictured with principle Rob Temple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the college, its class of 2023 students will progress on to Oxbridge and Russell Group universities, Medicine courses, top conservatoires and coveted apprenticeships. Prior to the results, students were confirmed apprenticeships at firms such as BAE Systems, DSTL, and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Principle Rob Temple said: “My congratulations to the students. The results are testament to their hard work and positive attitude and I am delighted for them. They were a fantastic year group to have around campus and they should feel proud of their achievements. They have managed to exceed the results of the 2019 cohort and enabled themselves to progress onto some really exciting destinations.”

Vice principle Jan Frost added: “We are incredibly proud of how well our students have performed, in the face of three years of interrupted learning throughout Covid. This year’s A level students may never have sat an externally assessed exam before this summer, having been awarded Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) for their GCSEs in 2021. That makes their achievement all the more impressive. We wish them all the very best for their future successes”