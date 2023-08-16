A-Level Results day: Here is what you can do if you do not get the grades you need for university from clearing to exam resits
With A-Level results day quickly approaching (August 17), it is essential to know what options students have if they do not get their grades.
On the government website it says: “Grades are expected to be in line with pre-pandemic results, so they will be lower than last year, but universities have made sure that the way they set entry requirements and made offers reflects this.
"This means students should be just as likely to achieve a particular grade this year as they would have been before the pandemic.”
If you do not get your grades, your preferred university may still offer you a place but it is key to speak to your sixth form or college.
Clearing is a viable route to go down if you still want to go to university and this is when UCAS offers students the opportunity to apply for places at universities that have not been filled yet. This is done outside the normal application window and if you have changed your mind about the course you originally applied for, there are a number of opportunities to change via clearing.
The second option is that you make the decision to resit your A-level exams but if this is not what you ideally want, then you can also apply for a HTQ which is an alternative to a three -year degree.
HTQ’s are job focused qualifications that equip you with the skills that employers are looking for.