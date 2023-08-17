A-Level results in Hampshire: Teachers ' immensely proud' of students at HSDC after achiveing an overall pass rate of 96 percent across A Levels, Vocational and Technical courses
Thousands of young people across the country will be collecting results for A-Level, T Level and vocational courses after years of hard work.
HSDC is one college consisting of three campuses spread across Hampshire – Alton, Havant and South Downs – and results day has been booming across all three with students ecstatic with their results.
There was amazing success at HSDC Havant in Modern Foreign Languages with 100 percent of students passing all subjects – German, Spanish, and French – as well as the notable accomplishments in Further Mathematics which has seen 80 percent of students achieving A or A* despite the numerous challenges that have been thrown their way.
Alton College’s Music and Music Technology courses achieved 100 percent pass rates across both subjects as well as 100 percent pass rate across English, Dance, and Drama.
Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO, said: "We are immensely proud of our student’s achievements across A Levels, Vocational and Technical Courses. Like all colleges, our results have returned to pre-pandemic levels, however, our student’s dedication, combined with the unwavering support of our educators and staff, has culminated in these commendable results. As an institution, we remain committed to fostering an environment that nurtures academic excellence and empowers students to reach their full potential."
T-level results have equally demonstrated the determination of students with a 97 percent pass rate at HSDC South Downs and a 100 percent pass rate at Alton College.
The T Level programme has proven to be an excellent platform for students who want to develop vocational skills and technical expertise in a bid to get them ready for higher education and a working environment.
Extended Diploma results showcased commendable performance with a 99.4 percent pass rate at HSDC, and a 99.5 percent pass rate at Alton College with over half of the students achieving high grades, demonstrating the hard work and determination from all of the students and the teachers.