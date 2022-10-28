Craig, who has been part of Barbership team, based on Castle Road, for the last few years, became a co-owner of the business in January.

He said: ‘It turns out I’m popular and I wasn’t expecting to win.

Craig Robinson and Gareth Penn with the certificate celebrating Craig's new title of Good Salon Guide Nation’s Favourite Barber.

‘It has all fitted in with my five-year plan, which is more like a 10-year plan now due to Covid. It was a bit of a surprise, I wasn’t expecting it especially as the competition was for the whole of the UK and a lot of talented barbers across the country get involved in it.’

Craig has also been the winner of a few other awards of recognition including the best stylist at the South Folk Awards this year, which is an awards evening where the public vote on their favourite business for a range of categories.

Craig added: ‘I know that it is only local but once again it was all public voting so that was pretty cool especially as that a lot of local competition too.’

The Good Salon Guide, which is based in Havant, is the only independent nationwide scheme that assesses professionals within the hairdressing and beauty industry, and looks at more than 2,000 salons in the UK.

The awards are a way for the Good Salon Guide to find out, through public voting, what hairdressers and barbers provide a quality service to their clients and need to receive recognition.

Gareth Penn, Good Salon Guide managing director, said: ‘Craig’s win is well deserved as he is clearly much loved by clients, and it is a real privilege to be able to present him with the Good Salon Guide Nation’s Favourite Barber 2022.’

Craig was presented with his trophy and certificate by Gareth, who visited the much-loved barbers to congratulate him on his win.

