The 46-year-old from Portsmouth started her Facebook group after feeling extremely isolated when she began going through menopause, and she aimed to create a network of women that could share their experiences.

After seeing the group take off in less than two years with more than 900 members in her group, Kerry made the decision to take action and create a supplement that can help women who are going through menopause.

Kerry Hutton set up Portsmouth menopause group and now she is launching a menopause supplement which she has been working on for the last year Pictured: Kerry Hutton at Delaneys, Southsea, Portsmouth on Wednesday 26th October 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

She has spent the last year working with specialists to create a natural supplement, which is also vegan, to try and ease the symptoms that women have to endure which include hot flushes, mood swings, fatigue and energy levels.

The supplement can be taken by all women experiencing menopause including women who cannot take HRT due to breast cancer or women who are perimenopausal.

The product, called Hutton Menopause Support, has been tried and tested by women in the Portsmouth Menopause Group and they have claimed that it is a success and have helped them during a difficult time.

Kerry said: ‘It was quite overwhelming to be honest. I had a few ladies that took part in the trial do a speech, one of them is a menopause specialist, and it was just fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured: Kerry Hutton at Delaneys for menopause supplement launch, Southsea, Portsmouth on Wednesday 26th October 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘I actually broke down in tears when I stood up and did my speech, from the beginning when I started to explain my story and how it came about, it was quite emotional and we also had a few guys turn up which was brilliant to see them support their women.’

The evening, which was held at Delaneys Southsea, saw approximately 40 people turn out, which was over half of the people invited, and Kerry said that she was over the moon at the support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘It feels fantastic, I feel on top of the world but I just feel that there are still more women that need help and support.