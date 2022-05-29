Adidas has shut its current site at the outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth.

However, it will not be gone for long as the retailer will be moving to a new site in Gunwharf Quays.

The shopping centre has promised the new store in Central Square will be a ‘serious upgrade’.

Gunwharf Quays confirmed that the new Adidas store will open on Wednesday (June 1).

In a tweet, the shopping centre wrote: ‘Drumroll please… Adidas WILL BE REOPENING THEIR DOORS ON 1ST JUNE!

‘With a live DJ and incredible prizes to be won... this is one grand opening not to be missed!’

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Allan Hutchings (142386-743)

The upgrade of Adidas follows the transformation of the Nike outlet store in recent weeks.

After a renovation the Nike shop was turned into the community-focused Nike Unite which promises to work with athletes and grassroots groups across the city.