The sports brand is set to open Nike Unite Portsmouth, expanding its existing 8,570 sq ft store to a 11,500 sq ft space.

It will open tomorrow at 10am and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and an appearance from the Pompey in the Community mascot.

The new store will focus on celebrating sport in Portsmouth, honouring hometown athletes and curating products to reflect the city’s character.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunwharf Quays is welcoming a new shop from Nike.

Nike Unite will support city schools and non-profit organisations that give children more opportunity to stay active, and the store will be be the home of the Nike Community Ambassador program, which trains employees to aid local community sports sessions.

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are thrilled to be welcoming Nike Unite to Gunwharf Quays.

‘Nike Unite stores are centred around their local communities – from featuring local landmarks in the store design, to partnering with local sporting organisations.’