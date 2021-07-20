Aesthetics practitioner opens her own clinic in Havant bringing together new team and training academy

Kimberley Dunn, who runs aesthetics business Bty by Kimberley and training academy Bty Academy, officially opened her own clinic in Market Parade last month.

The 27-year-old from Portsmouth has run her business for four years, offering aesthetics treatments such as dermal filler and permanent makeup.

After working from her own clinic room at Quay Lashes in Highland Road for the last two years, she has taken the plunge, completely transforming the former Eurochange building into a stylish, professional clinic.

Owner Kimberley Dunn at the launch of her BTY by Kimberley beauty clinic in Market Parade, Havant. PA Chloe Reynolds is also pictured, left Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 060721-12)

Kimberley said: ‘I’m so excited to open up my very own clinic. When I first started out, I never thought I would get to this point. From training in beauty at college to opening a clinic, I never thought I’d be here. It still doesn’t feel real, but it does feel like the hard work is paying off.’

As well as performing her own treatments, she will base her new training academy, Bty Academy, at the new clinic.

She will also be joined by Harry Morley, who goes by the name The Beauty Master, who will offer skincare treatments, such as facials, skin needling and dermaplaning.

Kimberley recently also took on a new member of staff, Kayleigh Hughes, who is a registered aesthetics practitioner, with over six years’ experience within the dental industry and will also administer dermal filler and anti-wrinkle treatments. She is also keen to bring in other talented practitioners to join the team and offer more treatments.

Although Kimberley now lives in Portsmouth, she is originally from Havant – something she says makes the location mean even more.

She said: ‘It feels extra special to be opening in Havant as that’s where I’m originally from, so it means so much to see how far I have come. I used to play in Havant Park as a kid and now I’ve opened my own clinic across the road from it. It feels surreal.

‘I want to show others in my industry that self-employment is a possible avenue for anyone to go down and the only route in the beauty industry isn’t just working at a high-end chain.

‘We tend to be taught that you should aim for employment, but there are so many opportunities out there and I’m hoping to help others to reach their highest potential.’

For more information go to btybykimberley.co.uk.

