Southsea aesthetics practitioner launches training academy to help others break into the industry

Kimberley Dunn, who owns Bty by Kimberley has just launched a new arm of the company, Bty Academy.

The 28-year-old from Portsmouth will train people in permanent makeup, giving them all the skills they need to start their own businesses.

She is offering intensive four and five-day courses, which will teach students everything they need to know about permanent makeup and running a business, including skin types, brow techniques, health and safety, legislation and even social media for business.

She is also offering shorter masterclasses for people who are already trained but want to brush up on their skills.

Kimberley started her business in 2017, specialising in microblading, ombre and combination eyebrow tattooing, having trained across the country with some of the world’s biggest and best-known artists, including Brow Daddy, GG Brows and Jasmine Diebelius.

Since then, she has expanded to offer dermal fillers and lip tattooing.

She said: ‘I’ve been wanting to start a training academy for a long time, but I wanted to make sure it was the right time. I’ve spent so long, working crazy hours making sure everything is perfect and to the absolute highest standard it can be.’

Kimberley hopes to give people enough support to so they can start their own semi-permanent makeup businesses.

She said: ‘Lots of people message me regularly saying they’ve done courses elsewhere, but they don’t feel confident to actually start doing it and ask for advice.

‘With the course you get 12 months support afterwards, but really, it’s more like a lifetime of continued support, as I want to build a community within the industry, where people feel like

they can go to each other for advice, rather than seeing each other as competition. The beauty industry can be competitive at times, so I want to get rid of that norm and make it

more of a collaborative industry where people feel like they’re part of a community.’

Kimberley’s courses are already fully booked for June and July, with limited numbers in August.

For more information go to btybykimberley.co.uk.

