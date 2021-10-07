Aldi named the UK's cheapest supermarket ahead of Lidl, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose
A BUDGET supermarket has been named the UK’s cheapest.
Shopping at Aldi was 37p cheaper than the competition in September, according to Which?.
The consumer choice magazine compared the prices for a basket of 22 items at all the major supermarkets.
Which? found that shoppers would have to pay £24.03 for the haul at Aldi, while the same products added up to £24.40 at Lidl.
The most expensive supermarket was Waitrose, with the basket of 22 items costing £33.96 – which is £9 more than at Aldi.
Asda had the third lowest prices at £26.19, Sainsbury’s it cost £27.95 and the basket cost £28.31 at both Morrisons and Tesco.
Ocado was the second most expensive at £29.84.
