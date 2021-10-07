Shopping at Aldi was 37p cheaper than the competition in September, according to Which?.

The consumer choice magazine compared the prices for a basket of 22 items at all the major supermarkets.

GV of the Aldi store in Gamble Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Which? found that shoppers would have to pay £24.03 for the haul at Aldi, while the same products added up to £24.40 at Lidl.

The most expensive supermarket was Waitrose, with the basket of 22 items costing £33.96 – which is £9 more than at Aldi.

Asda had the third lowest prices at £26.19, Sainsbury’s it cost £27.95 and the basket cost £28.31 at both Morrisons and Tesco.

Ocado was the second most expensive at £29.84.

