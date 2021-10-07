Aldi named the UK's cheapest supermarket ahead of Lidl, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose

A BUDGET supermarket has been named the UK’s cheapest.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 7th October 2021, 12:07 pm

Shopping at Aldi was 37p cheaper than the competition in September, according to Which?.

The consumer choice magazine compared the prices for a basket of 22 items at all the major supermarkets.

Read More

Read More
New £1m Home Bargains store to open in Havant this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

GV of the Aldi store in Gamble Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Which? found that shoppers would have to pay £24.03 for the haul at Aldi, while the same products added up to £24.40 at Lidl.

The most expensive supermarket was Waitrose, with the basket of 22 items costing £33.96 – which is £9 more than at Aldi.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth restaurant offering 'once in a lifetime' chance to try gold tomahawk steak - and it is '£500 cheaper' than Salt Bae's Nusr-Et Steakhouse

Asda had the third lowest prices at £26.19, Sainsbury’s it cost £27.95 and the basket cost £28.31 at both Morrisons and Tesco.

Ocado was the second most expensive at £29.84.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.

AldiASDALidlMorrisons