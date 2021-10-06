Home Bargains, in the Solent Retail Park in Selbourne Road, will open to customers at 8am on Saturday, October 9.

It will create 75 new jobs in the local community with a total of 81 team members to be employed, including some staff and management who will be transferring from local stores.

The new Home Bargains store in Havant, which is set to open on October 9

Sharon Emmette, the new Havant store manager, said: ‘I started my Home Bargains journey back in 2013 as a team member and soon stepped up to lead sales the following year. Following maternity leave, I gradually worked my way up to store manager and have been working in stores throughout the area ever since.

‘It’s a huge honour to be opening our new Havant store this weekend alongside such a fantastic team and something that I’m exceptionally proud of.’

The 14,628 sq ft store, which previously housed Mothercare and Laura Ashley, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Ms Emmette added: ‘Solent Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.’

The store will also be donating £2,000 to local charity, Creating Chaos, which aims to empower young adults with learning disabilities to make a positive contribution to their community by volunteering within a range of activities.

Matthew Charters, director at Creating Chaos, added: ‘The young adults that run Creating Chaos are incredibly thankful for this very kind donation. It will be used to fund activities and projects that we hope will benefit the community, as well as giving us experiences and skills that will help us to become more independent. We welcome the addition of the Home Bargains store to the area and can’t wait to use the shop.’

The new Havant store will join more than 575 outlets across the UK – which combined serve more than five million customers each week.

For more information on the ranges available visit homebargains.co.uk.

