Aldi to open new Portsmouth supermarket this week at Pompey Centre in Fratton which will also welcome Home Bargains

Portsmouth will welcome a new supermarket this week as discount retail chain Aldi prepares to open a new store in Fratton’s Pompey Centre.
By Joe Buncle
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:50 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:51 GMT
The new supermarket will open at the former site of B&Q on Thursday, November 2 at 8.00am – and the company said that around 45 jobs have been created.

The team will be joined by former sailor and gold medallist, Eilidh McIntyre, to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on the opening morning. Eilidh will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah StandingAldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing
Grant McAvery, Aldi store manager, previously told The News: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Fratton. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Eilidh McIntyre join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Sailing star Eilidh McIntyre added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new store will be located at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The unit was previously a large B&Q store but, following a restructure, B&Q has significantly downsized and made way for three new retailers.

The retail park, which recently welcomed a new Matalan following the closure of the chain’s store in central Portsmouth, will also welcome a branch of Home Bargains next year.

