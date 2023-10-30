Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new supermarket will open at the former site of B&Q on Thursday, November 2 at 8.00am – and the company said that around 45 jobs have been created.

The team will be joined by former sailor and gold medallist, Eilidh McIntyre, to celebrate the store opening by cutting the ribbon on the opening morning. Eilidh will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Aldi in development at The Pompey Centre retail park in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing

Grant McAvery, Aldi store manager, previously told The News: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Fratton. It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Eilidh McIntyre join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Sailing star Eilidh McIntyre added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

The new store will be located at The Pompey Centre, Fratton, PO4 8SL, and will be open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. The unit was previously a large B&Q store but, following a restructure, B&Q has significantly downsized and made way for three new retailers.