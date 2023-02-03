A council spokesperson said: ‘The construction of the site has resulted in lighting concerns, and these have been investigated by the council’s environmental health team and where appropriate we have worked with the constructors to address issues identified and reduce light impacts resulting from the construction phase.

The old Pfizer site at 32 New Lane. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

‘If particular issues with lighting are identified following the commencement of the use of the site, the council’s environmental health team will investigate any complaints received from residents.

‘Where any lighting issues are found to be at a statutory nuisance level these will be addressed with the operators.

‘It should also be noted that there is a planning condition attached to the development requiring the operator to establish a community liaison panel.

‘Where comments are received these will be used to make improvements to the site operations and address issues that arise as and where appropriate.

‘This condition allows for engagement with the site operator to seek to address issues that may arise when the site is operating.

‘Site lighting was a matter considered at the planning application stage in relation to this development. This included the consideration of a lighting assessment report. The proposal was considered acceptable in relation to potential lighting impacts.’

An Amazon spokesperson said: ‘We’re working with the contractor to address concerns.’

When Amazon was given planning permission in February, residents were angry that less stringent traffic monitoring would be taking place than had been promised.

The outside lights as well as the lighting in the multi-storey car park will be movement sensitive – reducing to 10 per cent power when there is no vehicle activity.

The company also stated that the lights will not be on fully during the night.

The site is still in its construction phase but is due to be handed over to the retail giant soon so a canteen and staff locker facilities can be installed.