The move sparked anger from customers who used the payment method and now the online retailer has stated they will continue to accept Visa credit card payments.

Amazon said it would no longer accept the payment method in the UK due to ‘the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions’.

Amazon has scrapped the ban on Visa credit cards.

The change was supposed to come into action on January 19 but the retailer announced this morning via email to their customers that the move would no longer take place.

UK shoppers were urged to pay via Visa debit, Mastercard, and Amex credit cards instead of Visa credit but now this has been scrapped by Amazon.

Today the retailer announced: ‘We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.’

The move did not go down well with customers back in November when the ban was announced.

Pietre Samways, from Queens Road, Portsmouth, works for a large IT firm in its logistics department.

He said in November that he often uses his Visa credit card to make purchases on Amazon, before claiming them back on his expenses.

He stated that he was unhappy about the proposed changes.

He said: ‘They are trying to get their fees down but it is ridiculous what they are doing.

‘I use my credit card for work and then claim it back as that’s got the largest limit.

‘This is a step too far. I have asked for a pro-rata refund on my Amazon Prime account and they said they couldn't do it, even though they are removing the way I pay for goods from them.

‘When I first saw their email I thought it was a scam, they are having a laugh. It's not on.’

Visa stated that the move to scrap its credit card payment on Amazon would ‘limit consumer choice’.

Amazon announced in their statement this morning that if they are to make any changes related to Visa credit cards, customers will be given notice.

The retailer added that for now, Visa credit cards, debit cards, Mastercard, American Express, and Eurocard will continue to be available on their website.

Many users have already changed over their card details on the site but if Visa credit users wish to change their details, this can be done here.

