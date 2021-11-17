Amazon has announced it will stop accepting payments through Visa credit cards in the UK but will continue to accept Visa credit in other countries.

UK customers will still be able to use Visa debit, Mastercard and Amex credit cards when they reach the checkout.

The online retailer said in an email to customers that the change comes 'due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions”.

Amazon will stop accepting payment via Visa credit cards next year.

Customers will need to update their default payment option or add a new, eligible payment method if they wish to continue shopping on the online store.

Amazon has also asked customers to update their prime memberships due to the change which can be done here.

Subscriptions on the site will also need to be altered if you have a default payment method with a Visa credit card.

Amazon UK will stop accepting Visa credit cards on January 19, 2022.

For more information on Amazon payment methods, see the Amazon.co.uk help and customer service page.

