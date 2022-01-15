In an opinion piece, Emma said that she mourned the loss of the cheaper shops such as The Works, and outlets geared more towards children.

Now, she said, it seemed to be all expensive clothes shops and trips to the cinema – and she called for more stores for ‘Regular Joes’ like her, as she put it.

Emma’s views divided readers – with several weighing in with support on Facebook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunwharf Quays in April last year Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

‘Shopping? You need a mortgage for most shops!’ posted Sue Bonner. ‘I only go there for the cinema these days or occasionally to eat!’

Christine Moore wrote: ‘Not affordable to everyone, geared to the younger generation.’

And Tara Brockington-Hill agreed with Emma, adding: ‘Used to like it, not so much now.’

Kelly Turner said: ‘I love it but it would be nice to have places to buy gifts rather than just lots of clothing and expensive handbags. The Beauty Shop (next to Whittards) is brilliant though.’

Daniela Reber-Davidson said: ‘I live walking distance from Gunwharf and have only been shopping there once in over a year! All the shops I used to use are gone and in the ones that remain, it’s only worth going if you’re above size 18 or below size 8! If you’re anything in between, it’s a wasted trip.’

John Matthews said: ‘It won’t be long before Gunwharf closes due to people shopping online.’

Hidie Maria Wal said that Gunwhard wasn’t the pressing issue: ‘I would worry more about Commercial Road where the actual residents shop.’

Elaine Von Trapp Uzoamaka agreed and said: ‘Never mind Gunwharf, Commercial Road's thrill has been gone since they took the Food Court out of Cascades.’

But several readers posted comments sticking up for Gunwharf.

Chris Tarrant-Lewis said: ‘It provides plenty of employment for people surely that’s the important thing right now! Same as the city centre, it may not be the best place but the is a lot of people employed there!’

And Jennie Dunne is a fan, saying: ‘We are so lucky to have Gunwharf! Not for the shops as much as rarely shop there but bars/restaurants are amazing!! In summer it cannot be beaten for miles!’