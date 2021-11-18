Users are experiencing issues with online banking, online logins and mobile banking this morning, according to Down Detector.

Down Detector tracks issues and outages which affect online services from mentions on social media.

Customers of both banks have faced issues this morning.

The site has shown a huge surge of complaints this morning about Halifax and Lloyds banks.

At its peak, around 2,400 customers from Lloyds alone complained online about the mobile banking portals.

Many customers have filed reports to Down Detector on their online forum.

Peter Burns said: ‘Internet banking down. Can't access any of my accounts. Lloyds website message, in red, "can't access your account information, please try later" Tried later...same message!’

Some customers have reported that their accounts are showing as missing and have turned to their social media platforms to voice their concern.

On social networking site Twitter, customers are experiencing the same problems and have started tweeting their banks to see what is going on.

One user @phofstad said: "Looks like everything is down again at Lloyds !!! Mobile app and online !!’

Another twitter user said: ‘Am I the only one having problems with the @LloydsBank app today?’

Down Detector reports showed yesterday that complaints were beginning to decrease with the banks online outage but in the early hours of this morning, issues have resurfaced.

According to other reports on the site, users have also been unable to check their bank balance at cash points.

There has been no information declared as of yet on why the banks are having problems or how long it will take for the issues to be resolved.

The Halifax twitter account has advised customers to try connecting with both WiFi and mobile data in an attempt to cure the issues.

Halifax also said: 'We know some of you are having issues with Internet Banking. We're sorry for this. We're working to have it back to normal soon.’

Lloyds have shared the same response as the bank said: ‘We know some of you are having issues with Internet Banking. We're sorry for this. We're working to have it back to normal soon.’

