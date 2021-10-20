Flying from Bournemouth, the famous jets soared through the sky above the harbour just before 6pm.

The display took place along side the Pacific Future Forum, which was being held on HMS Prince of Wales today – and continues tomorrow.

It was the first time the Red Arrows had performed in Portsmouth since the D-Day 75 anniversary in 2019.

Did you watch the display? If not we had our photographers on hand to capture the spectacular display in all its glory!

You can see the photos in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Red Arrows Red Arrows flying above Portsmouth Harbour on Wednesday 20th October 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur§ Photo Sales

