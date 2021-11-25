The online retailer has released their Black Friday deals, with huge savings on Kindle devices, fashion, beauty, food and drink, electronics and more.

There are also savings on Amazon deals, with 'lightning deals' going live throughout the 48-hour sale.

The deals are now live on the Amazon website, with tens of thousands of savings to be found on the online store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday has begun for online retailer Amazon.

The Black Friday categories include Amazon gadgets, beauty, gaming and more.

Highlights of the sale include Shark vacuum cleaners from £115, Echo Dot devices for £18.99 and Amazon Fire TV sticks for £19.99.

Amazon is also offering customers to add a Phillips Hue Smart Bulb for £5 or an Amazon Smart Plug for £7 when they purchase an Echo Dot speaker device.

If you prefer to do your Christmas shopping in the Black Friday sales, there are also discounts on Lego and Barbie in the toy section.

Here's a list of some of the best Black Friday discounts currently on Amazon:

Beauty: Up to 60% off beauty gift sets for her by L'Oreal Paris, Dove, Sanctuary Spa and more.

Home: Up to 53% off Shark Amazon exclusive vacuum cleaners, with savings on a range of small domestic devices

Kitchen: Up to 50% on kitchenware by Tefal, Le Creuset, Morphy Richards and more

Baby: Up to 45% off Tommee Tippee, up to 40% off on nappies and wipes. There are also savings on furniture and baby travel products

Echo Show devices: Up to 47% off on devices such as the new Echo Show 5

Major appliances: Up to 30% on small and major appliances from Sharp, Russell Hobbs and Salter

Personal Care devices: Up to 70% off on electric toothbrushes, up to 65% off on hair care appliances and up to 45% off on massage devices

Sports: Up to 70% off on Under Armour sportswear, up to 50% off on Garmin Smartwatches and fitness equipment

Pets: Up to 50% off on Frontline health care, dog food, toys and pet supplements

Alcohol: Up to 40% off beer, wines and spirits

Media: Two for £10 on selected DVDs, up to 50% off on TV wall mounts and up to 50% off on TVs above 55 inches including Samsung, Sony and Hisense

Amazon Brands: Huge discounts across Amazon brands including up to 40% off on exclusive fashion and daily essentials

There are also huge deals on books, consumer electronics, health and personal care, home improvement, furniture and more online.

Customers who have not yet tried Amazon Music can now get three months free with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs and podcast episodes.

Discounts are also available on Prime movies, Audible, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon First Reads and Prime Gaming.