The BP garage in Eastern Road has now had to shut its pumps, following the BP sites in Havant Road, Emsworth and Park Lane in Bedhampton.

Staff at the petrol station had confirmed it was open around 9.30am today, but pictures now show that it is now out of petrol.

The images from Marcin Jedrysiak show cones have been put up at the entrance to the forecourt blocking entrance and signs on the pumps say ‘sorry out of use’.

A fuel crisis has been sparked in the UK due to a shortage of HGV drivers, which has been caused by a number of factors including Brexit and the Covid pandemic.

Despite the Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urging drivers not to ‘panic buy’ earlier today, huge queues have been seen at petrol stations across the Portsmouth area.

The Shell garages in London Road, Hilsea, and Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea, have been very busy – with lines of vehicles spilling back out onto the roads in both location.

Photos also show long lines at the Asda petrol station in Fratton, with queues backing round to Arundel Street.

A video from Green Road, Southsea, shows that the road was partially blocked northbound due to motorists waiting to get into the Esso garage.

Disruptions have also been reported in Farlington.

