Bubble tea specialists to open store at Gunwharf Quays - here's when

Visitors to the waterfront shopping centre in Portsmouth will be able to get their hands on the cool, refreshing drink from Saturday.

Bubble CiTea’s new store will be located in Marlborough Avenue at Gunwharf Quays.

Bubble CiTea opens at Gunwharf Quays this weekend. Picture: Bubble CiTea

Customers will be able to choose from fresh Fruit Tea, Milk Tea and Crushed Ice drinks.

Every season it adapts its special recipes to meet customers’ tastes and offers vegan-friendly and halal-friendly options year-round.

Bubble CiTea freshly prepares all drinks by hand and offers customisation options for each customer’s preference, from tea base and sugar level to exciting popping bubble choices!

To celebrate its opening, Bubble CiTea will be giving away 100 free drinks: 50 drinks at 12pm and another 50 drinks at 3pm! The giveaway will work on a first come first-serve basis on selected flavours only, with one topping included.

For more information on how to get a free bubble tea on 22nd January, please follow Bubble CiTea Instagram account.

A spokesperson for Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Bubble CiTea to Gunwharf Quays. We are confident that our guests will enjoy the fresh flavours on offer and we encourage them to ask the Bubble CiTea staff about their secret menu!’

Suneet Sachdeva, CEO and Founder of Bubble CiTea added: ‘We are very excited to be opening our 27th Bubble CiTea at Gunwharf Quays. As a brand, we are passionate about bubble tea and are looking forward to offering the guests at the waterfront shopping outlet our famous, delicious, and refreshing drinks.’

