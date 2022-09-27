The chain will open its doors for the first time tomorrow at Whiteley Shopping Park.

To celebrate, staff are handing out 1,000 free Whopper burgers, or plant-based Whoppers, as part of the deal.

Customers who go to the new Burger King restaurant in Whiteley will be given a free Whopper burger. In total, 1,000 can be claimed.

It is on a first-come-first-serve basis, so residents need to be quick to grab the freebie.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, said: ‘We know the people of Whiteley love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.’

Customers need to go to the Burger King app to retrieve a code, and show it to staff at the counter to claim the free burger.

The franchise, famous for its flame-grilled patties, previously revealed 40 new jobs were set to be created.

Five managerial roles were also advertised.

These included openings for a senior assistant manager, two assistant managers and two shift managers.

Burger King chiefs plans to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK over the next five years.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘It’s a very exciting time for Whiteley and we're over the moon to welcome a brand as well-known and loved as Burger King.