Burger King has revealed its latest outlet will be near Fareham, creating 40 new jobs in the process.

The franchise, famous for its flame-grilled patties, will be setting up in the Whiteley Shopping Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chiefs at Burger King have set up an expansion plan for the next five years. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

Jeremy Wright, people director of Burger King UK, said: ‘During what has been a very challenging few years for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 40 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Whiteley restaurant.

‘Those who are successful in joining the team will enjoy a variety of staff perks; from flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family, sharing the unmatched taste of Burger King with those they love.’

Five managerial roles are set to be created, with applications currently being accepted.

These include openings for a senior assistant manager, two assistant managers and two shift managers.

Burger King is also recruiting 35 restaurant crew members, in front of house and kitchen roles.

Chiefs at the fast food chain plan said they want to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK in the next five years.

The business reported a 68 per cent increase in revenues to £211.7m, with like-for-like sales up by 46 per cent during 2021, and a £33.4m operating profit.