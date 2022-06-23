Coca-Cola responds to rumours Coke Zero sugar is being discontinued

COCA-Cola has quashed rumours that Coke Zero is being discontinued.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 6:17 pm

Claims that the popular beverage was being axed have circulated online in recent days.

Fashion brands BooHoo and PrettyLittleThings both posted about Coke Zero being ‘discontinued’ on their social media channels.

In a post, PrettyLittleThings official account wrote: ‘THIS CAN'T BE TRUE Coke Zero is being discontinued!!!!’

Coca-Cola has now responded to the rumours.

A spokesperson for the company told The News: ‘Coca-Cola zero sugar is not being discontinued.’

Coke Zero Sugar. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

So you will still be able to find Coke Zero on the shelves in the UK.

