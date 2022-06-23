Claims that the popular beverage was being axed have circulated online in recent days.

Fashion brands BooHoo and PrettyLittleThings both posted about Coke Zero being ‘discontinued’ on their social media channels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post, PrettyLittleThings official account wrote: ‘THIS CAN'T BE TRUE Coke Zero is being discontinued!!!!’

Coca-Cola has now responded to the rumours.

A spokesperson for the company told The News: ‘Coca-Cola zero sugar is not being discontinued.’

Coke Zero Sugar. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

So you will still be able to find Coke Zero on the shelves in the UK.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.