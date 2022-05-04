Fizzy drink fans from across the UK were sent into a panic last week after rumours began circulating that Fanta Lemon was being taken off the shelves.

The rumour began on social media platform, TikTok, after one user shared a picture of a can of pop over a swimming pool with a caption reading:

‘Fanta Lemon discontinued from all EU countries from 28th May 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Has Fanta Lemon been discontinued in the UK?

‘Holidays never gunna be the same :(‘

But has Fanta Lemon been discontinued in the UK?

Here's everything you need to know:

Has Fanta Lemon been discontinued?

The Sun has confirmed with Coca Cola, who makes the popular fizzy beverage, that Fanta Lemon will not be discontinued.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola said: ‘We continue to offer a wide range of Fanta flavours across Europe, and Fanta Lemon continues to be a key part of this portfolio.’

A similar rumour began circulating four years ago on Twitter when a user asked the official Fanta page: ‘Have you discontinued Fanta Lemon?’

Fanta responded in a now-deleted tweet: 'Sadly, yes, Fanta Lemon has been discontinued.

‘But, you can check out our 12 flavours at Fanta.com to see what's available near you.’

It was reported that the flavour was only discontinued in the US and not the EU.

The rumours sent UK fans into a frenzy, causing the Fanta account to tweet: ‘While Fanta Lemon is still not available in the US, it has not been discontinued elsewhere! We apologize for any confusion.’

Can you still buy Fanta in the UK?

Fanta Lemon fans are in luck as the beverage is still available in the UK.

It is currently in stock in all major supermarkets and high street retailers.

What other Fanta flavours are available in the UK?

Fanta offers a wide range of fizzy pop flavours, including Orange and Fanta Fruit Twist.

Other flavours available on the Coca Cola UK website include:

-Fanta Orange

-Fanta Grape

-Fanta Fruit Twist

-Fanta Zero Grape

-Fanta Zero Raspberry

-Fanta Zero Strawberry and Kiwi.

Other flavours that could be available in some UK retailers include:

-Fanta Strawberry

-Fanta Pineapple

-Fanta Mango

-Fanta Peach

-Fanta Mango

-Fanta Cherry

-Fanta Fruit Punch.

-Fanta Green Apple

-Fanta Berry

-Fanta Grapefruit