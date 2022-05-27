In June last year, Fareham Borough Council refused planning permission for ‘84 by the shore’, a coffee shop in a detached garage in Portchester.

The owners then won permission on appeal and have been operating on temporary consent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

84 by the shore in Portchester - from Fareham Borough Council papers

Speaking to the planning committee, Emma Wells, one of the owners, said: ‘We have lived on the corner of Merton Avenue for 13 years and seen a massive rise in walkers, joggers and cyclists along the shoreline.

‘We originally opened the coffee shop to provide refreshments to passers-by but we have been pleasantly surprised by the positive impact and effect it’s had on the local community.

‘Several locals that live alone find our coffee shop to be a godsend.

‘Our little coffee shop can continue to make a positive contribution to the amenities of our local community.’

84 by the shore in Portchester - from Fareham Borough Council papers

The coffee shop is opposite a green open space by the shoreline overlooking Portsmouth harbour. Council papers say it is open between 9am and 5pm at the weekend and on bank holidays.

Of the 151 letters residents sent to the council, 12 opposed the continued use of the coffee shop while 139 were in support.

Councillor Susan Walker added: ‘Walking along the shore has increased tremendously over the last few years - this is a good service for people who walk along there.