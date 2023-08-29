Chris Wilby, who works as a driver trainer instructor for One Stop Stores, will complete the gruelling fundraiser in aid of Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association, visiting towns and villages such as Nursling, Titchfield, and Fareham. He will set off from the chain’s Nursling distribution centre on Saturday, September 16 and complete the challenge when he arrives at the One Stop on Hayling Avenue, Milton.

Speaking ahead of the run, Chris said: “I’m very excited to take on my challenge of running between 18 One Stop stores for the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association. I’m currently recovering from a previous event and working on getting the milage back into my legs by training as much as possible.

Chris Wilby outside a One Stop store.

"I hope to raise as much as I can for this important cause.”

Chris, who has worked at One Stop for 10 years, returned to running just over two years ago with the intention of completing the Couch to 5K programme. Since then, he has joined local club Portsmouth Joggers (PJC) and gone on to finish a 5K, 10K, half marathons and more. He also completed a 50 mile race and a 100K ultra marathon this year.

The Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association is an award-winning charity which aims to support children and families affected by the condition.