With far fewer main line drivers available, SWR will operate a much different timetable to previous strike days and there will be no trains from Portsmouth.

Major stations such as Winchester, Eastleigh, Southampton Airport Parkway, Southampton Central and Salisbury will not be served by SWR and there will be no service on the Island Line.

SWR are running a reduced timetable this Friday and there will be no trains in or out of Portsmouth.

An RMT union strike will take place on September 2 and although more of the network will be open than Friday 1 September, there will continue to be a significantly reduced service.

Customers are again advised to only travel on the mainland if absolutely necessary.

Stuart Meek, South Western Railway's Chief Operating Officer, said: “This is the first time our network has been subject to full strike action by members of the ASLEF Union and, as a result, we are only able to offer an extremely limited service on Friday 1 September.

“Friday 1 September will be different to previous days of strike action with a lot fewer trains running and with the majority of the network closed. Our advice to customers is to not travel unless your journey is absolutely necessary. The few services we will be running are likely to be extremely busy and we may have to use queuing systems and crowd control measures.