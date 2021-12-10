Coronavirus in Portsmouth: Royal Mail delivery delays as 'high sickness rate' and Covid isolation hits staff

ROYAL Mail has said sickness and Covid self-isolation has left posties short-staffed in Portsmouth.

By Ben Fishwick
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:18 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:18 pm

It comes as people told The News they had not received mail and were concerned about the run up to Christmas.

Now Royal Mail has confirmed ‘some delays’ due to staff absences.

Havant resident Lesley Campbell complained after not receiving post in 10 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A general view of a Royal Mail worker collecting post. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

And Lesley said a day two PCR test ordered on November 29 did not arrive despite Royal Mail texts confirming a December 4 delivery date.

Lesley said: ‘We all understand the pressures that Covid is putting on many businesses but the level of service we, and our neighbours, are receiving from Royal Mail is beyond unacceptable.'

Read More

Read More
Coronavirus in Portsmouth: Bad weather sees Covid jab booster bus cancelled

A Royal Mail spokeswoman said: ‘In the Portsmouth area we have been experiencing some delays to services due to Covid-related self-isolation and high sickness absence.

‘We apologise to customers for any inconvenience they may experience as we work hard to resolve the situation.

‘Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website royalmail.com.’

She said the ‘vast majority’ of post is delivered on time, six days a week.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

Royal MailCoronavirusPortsmouthHavantMark Waldron You