The oil giant joined rival BP in posting better-than-expected underlying earnings for the first three months of 2022, at 9.1 billion US dollars (£7.2 billion).

This is nearly three times higher than the 3.2 billion dollars (£2.5 billion) reported a year earlier.

The first quarter profits of Shell have been posted. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

Calls are mounting from Labour and the Liberal Democrats for a windfall tax on oil and gas firms to help ease the cost-of-living crisis.

A windfall tax is a charge levied on an unforeseen or unexpectedly large profit – usually placed on figures which are regarded as excessive.

The sector is reaping the benefits of rocketing oil and gas prices, which have been pushed to record levels by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging demand as economies emerge from the pandemic.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far resisted pressure to make the firms pay more tax, instead looking to companies making big profits to invest the cash back into the UK.

Shell’s figures have taken a hit due to the company pulling out of Russia, booking a 3.9 billion dollar (£3.1 billion) charge.

Despite this, it still saw current cost of supply (CCS) earnings attributable to shareholders jump to 5 billion dollars (£4 billion) in the quarter, up from 4.3 billion dollars (£3.4 billion) a year ago, though it was down 38 per cent on the previous three months.

According to Reuters, the business is also planning to reduce oil and gas trading with the country.

Ben van Beurden, chief executive of Shell, said: ‘The war in Ukraine is first and foremost a human tragedy, but it has also caused significant disruption to global energy markets and has shown that secure, reliable and affordable energy simply cannot be taken for granted.

‘The impacts of this uncertainty and the higher cost that comes with it are being felt far and wide.