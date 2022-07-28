The cost of a McDonald’s cheeseburger has gone up from 99p to £1.19.

It is the first time the menu staple has gone up in price in 14 years.

McDonald's have announced several menu price increases. Picture: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Several other menu items are also due to increase in value by between 10p and 20p, due to inflation.

In a letter published to customers, McDonald's UK and Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow, apologised to customers and said cost pressures meant the company had to ‘make tough choices’.

He said: ‘This summer our restaurants will be adding between 10 and 20p to a number of menu items impacted most by inflation.

‘From today we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.

‘We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could.’

Some menu prices will be unaffected, and will vary across its 1,300 UK restaurants, due to the majority of them being run as franchises.

Other menu items expected to increase in cost include breakfast meals, large coffees, McNugget share boxes and McFlurry desserts.

The ‘go large’ option, which raises the size of the drink and fries, is also due to go up by 60p.