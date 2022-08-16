Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The regulator Ofgem changes the price cap every three months, and it is due to alter again in October.

Previously, this change would be made every six months, but Ofgem made the switch in an attempt to help suppliers manage risk.

This was a move derided by financial experts such as Martin Lewis.

A high wholesale price of gas is leading to energy companies passing on higher costs to the consumer.

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict and other factors are being blamed for the increase.

Many, including BP and Shell, have reported high profits as a result.

Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Here is everything you need to know about the October price cap:

What is the price cap?

The energy price cap is the maximum amount a utility company can charge customers in the UK per year for their electricity and gas bills.

Ofgem sets this to limit the amount the cost a supplier can put on people per unit of gas and electricity.

The unit measurement is a kilo-watt per hour.

Customers on a standard variable tariff (SVT) are affected by the cap, while others are not.

This is usually an energy providers most expensive tariff.

Can the cap go down?

The last time the cap changed was on April 1.

It set the cost of a typical energy bill at £1,971 a year – a 54 per cent rise from the previous cap of £1,277.

That figure was based on an average-consumption household with an SVT, paying by direct debit.

People on payment meters saw their prices rise from £1,309 to £2,017 a year, on typical usage.

Ofgem base the price cap on ‘market conditions’, meaning they can rise as well as fall.

A statement on their website said: ‘While the price cap will have to rise, it continues to remove the risk of prices rising quickly for consumers when wholesale prices go up but falling slowly and less fully when they go down.

‘When wholesale prices fall, these reductions will be passed on in full to customers through a lower price cap. This will happen more quickly with the quarterly price cap.

‘Ultimately energy has to be paid for in full and the price cap has to reflect the costs to the supplier of buying it wholesale and supplying it to homes, which makes up most of people’s bills.

‘The price cap is also not a cap on the maximum bill a household can be charged, which is based on their usage.’

What could the Ofgem cap rise to?

The figure is expected to rise considerably, with the set date for a cap change being August 26.

It will come into force on October 1.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee the regulator is expecting an energy price cap in October ‘in the region of £2,800’, due to the volatility of the energy market.

A projection from Cornwall Insight, based on Ofgem’s new methodology, will mean a typical bill will be £3,582 a year, an 81 per cent rise, with a further 19 per cent increase in April, to £4,266 every 12 months.

This is compared to a £700 jump in April.

Martin Lewis described the projections as ‘tragic’ and implored a ‘zombie government’ to act.

He posted on Twitter: ‘These amounts are unaffordable for millions. The Jan figure equates to 45% of the full new state pension, and a higher proportion of the old one.

‘The rise alone on the Jan prediction, from when the help was first announced in May, is roughly £1,400/yr.

‘That rise alone swallows up not just £400 help for all homes, but even the £1,200 for the poorest. This will leave many destitute.’

Should I take a meter reading?

Taking a reading and informing your energy supplier of the results shows them how much gas and electricity you are using.

Martin Lewis and other money saving figures have urged people to follow this advice.

The aim is to avoid being charged on an projection basis, rather than what you are actually using.

Energy costs may increase regardless, they will be more accurate than estimated statistics.