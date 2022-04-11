Customers urged to return 'unsafe to eat' Tesco Free from digestive biscuits as they may contain traces of metal
CUSTOMERS have been urged to return ‘unsafe to eat’ biscuits from a super market giant.
Tesco has issued a product recall and their own brand Free from digestive biscuits are being removed from the shelves.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned the 160g packs may contain traces of metal, and people should send them back immediately.
A statement from the FSA said: ‘Tesco is recalling Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits because they may contain small pieces of metal which makes it unsafe to eat.
‘If you have bought the above product do not eat it.
‘Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.’
All packs with a best before date of March 23 are affected.
Customers do require a receipt to return the biscuits for a full refund, at their nearest store.
Responding to the product recall, a statement from Tesco said: ‘We have been made aware that one date code of Tesco Free from digestive biscuits, 160g, may contain small pieces of metal.
‘Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.
‘If you require any details, please Customer Service directly.’
People can contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800-505-555.