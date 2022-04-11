A range of events to commemorate the conflict will be taking place across the city from Friday, June 17 and Sunday June 19, ending with a memorial service, parade, and wreath laying ceremony at the Square Tower in Old Portsmouth.

Now veterans have reported a struggle to find accommodation in the city for commemorative events.

Lincolnshire-based Chris Howe, a former HMS Coventry warfare officer who is planning a memorial event in the city in May, said: ‘It's very busy. I know a lot of people that can't find anywhere in Portsmouth.’

The Queen's Hotel Picture: Solent Sky Services

North End resident and veteran Barrie Jones, who led the campaign for a new Old Portsmouth memorial honouring all those killed during the conflict, echoed the sentiment, saying: ‘I do know that there is an awful lot of veterans coming down to Portsmouth. It's going to be a couple of thousand.’

Efforts to find accommodation have been made more difficult by the Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea cancelling its summer bookings as it is taken over by a government contract, according to Barrie.

He said: 'A lot of veterans had booked for the anniversary weekend - now everything that has been booked has been cancelled.'

Barrie Jones, a Falklands Veteran of Laburnum Grove, Portsmouth, has developed a number of products which are being sold to raise money for a new Falklands memorial in Portsmouth. Photos by Alex Shute

With thousands of visitors expected in Portsmouth, hotels and pubs are reporting an uptick in reservations and are encouraging early bookings to avoid disappointment.

The Queen’s Hotel in Southsea is expecting a busy weekend, with a special afternoon tea planned for the Sunday, according to head of sales Nicole Morris.

The hotelier said: ‘It will be a proud but poignant time for the city as we mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

‘Bookings are already busy for that weekend but we do still have some availability and we would welcome veterans and their families wishing to stay at the Queens Hotel.

Smaller venues are also reporting busy trade, with The Wellington in Old Portsmouth’s high street fully booked for the weekend – accommodating some special guests.

Manager Nikki Henry said: ‘I have two of my uncles who served coming from Wales and Essex.

'One is coming down with 11 veterans - he's putting them up in the Premier Inn.

'We are fully booked for the weekend - that's fairly usual for the summer months.

‘We will make sure that we have plenty of beer and full stocked with food.

'It will be so good for them to get together and see each other.