The one-of-a-kind tea rooms, owned by Queenie Butler-Hoskins, was opened earlier this year and as the cost of living sweeps through businesses, the vintage guru is determined not to let her dream career dwindle.

Queenie's Vintage Tea Rooms at Emsworth Station have had a Christmas makeover and are hosting a number of Christmas events

Queenie said: ‘We’ve got lots of lovely things happening in December, pop in on your way to and from work and enjoy a gingerbread hot chocolate or festive toastie. We’ve also got some really nice events lined up too.

‘I love everything about the 1940s and 50s and stepping into my tearoom is like stepping back in time.’

