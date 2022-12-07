Emsworth train station tea room puts on Christmas events for commuters
THE VINTAGE Emsowrth train station tea rooms are hosting Christmas events for commuters.
The 1940s inspired, The Travelling Teapot, has had a Christmas face lift as it has dusted the decs off and is set to host a number of festive events for the commuters going to and from work this December.
The one-of-a-kind tea rooms, owned by Queenie Butler-Hoskins, was opened earlier this year and as the cost of living sweeps through businesses, the vintage guru is determined not to let her dream career dwindle.
Queenie has organised a bauble making workshop on December 15, in partnership with Fluid Art, giving people the opportunity to make their own handmade Christmas decorations with friends and family.
Queenie said: ‘We’ve got lots of lovely things happening in December, pop in on your way to and from work and enjoy a gingerbread hot chocolate or festive toastie. We’ve also got some really nice events lined up too.
‘I love everything about the 1940s and 50s and stepping into my tearoom is like stepping back in time.’
There will also be an exciting event that is being put on specially for pet lovers as the tea room put on a Vintage Pet Photoshoot with Paws and Claws Photography, which is a local photography business based in Emsworth.
It will cost £15 for a session and people will be able to select their favourite festive prints on the day.