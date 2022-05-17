Tariq Danba, owner of The Laundry Room, found his business in a complete state after discovering the animal had been running rampant.

He first received reports of the errant animal on Friday, and has today discovered the extent of the damage.

Mr Danba told The News: ‘I can’t believe it, it’s worse than I thought.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fox has broken in The Laundry Room, Fratton, Portsmouth and has caused a lot of damage. Pictured: Owner Tariq Danba, at The Laundry Room, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘I don’t know where to start with it to be honest.

‘Everything is just everywhere.

‘It looks like someone’s come in and ransacked the place.’

Mr Danba said the creature has ripped wires, ruined new chairs, torn wallpaper, and broken mirrors.

Mr Danba said wires had been chewed, among other damaged parts of the shop Picture: Habibur Rahman.

The 31-year-old explained he has not made drastic repairs yet, as so much carnage was caused.

He suspects the pest got into the laundry through the air vents, via the extraction unit.

Ceiling tiles had fallen onto the floor, and Mr Danba is still trying to comprehend what happened.

He said: ‘I’m still walking round looking at everything, and it’s urinated everywhere.

Reports of the fox came in over the weekend. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘It’s just chewed everything, and it’s a complete mess.

‘It’s only now just hit me what has been going on.’

The owner said footprints were seen all over the ground, with footage showing scraps of torn packaging and strewn wires across the floor.

He first saw what happened this morning, after organising an event for another one of his businesses last week.

Mr Danba said RSPCA officers were arriving later to try and retrieve the fox. Pictured: Damages visible at The Laundry Room caused by the fox in Portsmouth on Monday, May 16 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Mr Danba first received reports about the creature on Friday, at 7.30am.

Employees heard noises coming from the ceiling, and the owner said he is unsure whether it is one fox on the premises, or a family of them.

SEE ALSO: Wickham pub car park assault leaves victim with serious leg injuries as police release pictures of man seen in the area

Over the weekend, sightings of the fox inside The Laundry Room came flooding in.

The RSPCA were contacted on Sunday, with officers due to arrive today to attempt to retrieve the animal.

Mr Danba said another laundry business in North End helped complete customers’ orders, but added that he has been left stunned by the ordeal.

The area in which the fox is thought to have come in from at The Laundry Room, Portsmouth on Monday, May 16, 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

He explained: ‘It was a big shock, and my phone was ringing non-stop through the night because of what happened.