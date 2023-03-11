Every Cloud Club: Pictures from opening night of new retro Portsmouth nightclub
A new nightclub has opened its doors in Portsmouth – promising throwbacks to the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
Every Cloud Club held a soft opening event last night, and will be opening to the public for the very first time tonight.
Owner David Lloyd is expecting a queue of clubbers to flock to Guildhall Walk’s newest venue. He told The News: ‘I think we’ll be busy on opening day. We might have a queue outside so we can register people, but that isn’t a bad thing.’
Last night, the soft opening put the nightclub through its paces, and gave those invited a taste of the fun that’s coming to the city centre venue – including their vodka ferris wheel.