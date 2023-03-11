A new nightclub has opened its doors in Portsmouth – promising throwbacks to the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Every Cloud Club held a soft opening event last night, and will be opening to the public for the very first time tonight.

Owner David Lloyd is expecting a queue of clubbers to flock to Guildhall Walk’s newest venue. He told The News: ‘I think we’ll be busy on opening day. We might have a queue outside so we can register people, but that isn’t a bad thing.’

Last night, the soft opening put the nightclub through its paces, and gave those invited a taste of the fun that’s coming to the city centre venue – including their vodka ferris wheel.

1 . Every Cloud Club Some of the Every Cloud Club staff. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Every Cloud Club Every Cloud Club in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, held a soft opening on Friday, March 10. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Every Cloud Club DJ Arthur B behind the turntables. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Every Cloud Club Owner David Lloyd with Paige Johnson from Portsmouth. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales