He told The News: ‘I think we’ll be busy on opening day. We might have a queue outside so we can register people, but that isn’t a bad thing.

Every Cloud Club is opening Guildhall Walk on March 11. Pictured is owner David Lloyd in the 'Jailhouse Rock' DJ booth. Picture: Sarah Standing (130223-9400)

‘It doesn’t hurt to have a queue on opening night. It’s good for showing other people walking past that there’s a new club here. I’m looking forward to it.

‘Inside, it will be electric. I have no doubt it will be a very successful night.’ The experienced club operator, 69, added that work is still being carried out to the inside and outside of the venue ahead of launch day – but there are ‘no major hurdles to go over’.

‘We’re going to have DJ decks as well as a mixer, so people can come in and bring their favourite records if they want to play them,’ Mr Lloyd said. ‘A lot of youngsters are collecting them nowadays.

‘We’re getting there and we will be open. Whatever gremlins turn up on the night will be sorted out.

David Lloyd (69) from Waterlooville, owner of Every Cloud Club. Picture: Sarah Standing (130223-9411)

‘It’s lots of little jobs that still need to be done.’ The Waterlooville native said he was reassured by the ‘good vibe’ and positive reaction from prospective visitors on social media.

He added he has also seen positive reactions in person, with one passer-by and a group of friends being ‘over the moon’ about the retro theme and opening night being on her birthday. Mr Lloyd said he’s offering her and her friends free entry for her special day.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to Portsmouth’s nightlife, having managed some of the city’s biggest clubs between 1975 and 1985, including Joanna’s, Nero’s and Granny’s. Reminiscing about that time, he said: ‘It was a very hectic lifestyle, a 24/7 job seven days a week.