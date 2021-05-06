The Ironmaster in West Street has reopened for outdoor service – showing off part of its major re-brand as a Craft Union sports and live music venue.

The pub now has a TV outside in the garden, and 10 4K televisions across the rest of the premises, ready for when crowds can once again gather inside to enjoy their favourite sporting events.

Landlady Carol Baker aims to reopen for indoor service on May 17 and host a four day launch party after further restrictions are eased on June 21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Landlady Carol Baker. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Carol, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the pub trade, said: ‘It will run from June 24 to June 27.

‘We’ll have live music, stilt walkers, karaoke, and face painting.

‘It won’t be a ticketed event, anyone can turn up.

‘I think it’s going to be silly busy. I think people have missed coming to the pub and that social environment.

The refurbished interior of The Ironmaster, Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We are taking bookings on the outside areas at the moment. We’ve got a lot of bookings so far. Mainly it’s regulars wanting to see the pub after it’s been refurbished.’

Live music has been arranged in for every Friday after restrictions lift, as part of the pub’s increasing focus on catering to both sport and music fans.

The burst of activity comes after 12 months where the pub has barely been open.

Outdoor service has now resumed at the pub in Fareham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Carol said: ‘We were probably open about three months last year.

She added: ‘Now everyone is now looking at their offer. There was a niche in the market that was identified where there isn’t a sports and live music bar in Fareham, and it suited (Craft Union’s) concept.’

But the pub doesn’t plan to abandon its regular rota of activities when it fully reopens, including a popular quiz night on Tuesday – and a Dungeons and Dragons night.

Pictured: Staff Rosie Hayto, Emma Clayton , Chris Hall, Jacob Shrubb and landlady Carol Baker. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Regarding the fantasy role-playing evenings, Carol said: ‘It’s been going a couple of years. Normally we have teams of six.’

The Ironmaster plans to use its launch party to fundraise for a to-be-confirmed charity.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron