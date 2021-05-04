The LCT 7074 on Southsea seafront is undergoing paint work ahead of its re-opening on May 17.

The D-Day landing craft tank - known as the LCT 7074 - which is part of the D-Day Story museum, was cordened off last week for cosmetic work.

Brown primer was applied to areas of the craft that were then painted over.

Portsmouth City Council confirmed the work was necessary ahead of the attraction's reopening on May 17.

A council spokesman said: 'We're making preparations to ensure the D-Day Story, including LCT 7074, is ready for our planned re-opening on May 17 in line with the national roadmap.

'The external painting is being carried out in some areas to ensure LCT 7074 is in top condition when she re-opens to the public.

'The brown patches are where the primer has been applied for the top layer of paint.'

The LCT is the only surviving craft of its kind in the world and was used to transport tanks to Normandy during D-Day.

She was decommissioned in 1948 and was then used as a nightclub in Liverpool in the 1970s and 80s. However, she fell into disrepair and sank into the Mersyside dock in 2010.

Supported by a £4.7m grant from the National Lottery she was then restored at the Portsmouth Naval Base, managed by the National Museum of the Royal Navy and Portsmouth City Council, before being transported to its new home along the seafront last year.

The craft was officially opened to the public in December but closed shortly after due to lockdown.

