Eye-catching reviews have poured in praising Fareham’s newest gym months after opening.

Snap Fitness, which launched on April 30 in Market Quay, is gaining a positive reputation for its relaxed environment and inclusive atmosphere. The fitness centre boasts 15,000 square feet of space, operates 24 hours a day and has an array of group exercise classes and fitness equipment.

Ben Fletcher, club manager at Snap Fitness Fareham, said: “It’s so rewarding to hear and see the great feedback about the gym. With the building being a gym previously, people have been eager to see how it’s been transformed and how different it is from before. What we’re all about is putting the member first.”

Snap Fitness has proved to be a popular addition to Fareham. Pictured is: Ben Fletcher, general manager. Picture: Sarah Standing (290424-1349)

Excited residents gathered at the gym to see what it had to offer on opening day. The business had its official grand reveal last month, with celebrity TV star and bodybuilder Jamie Christian greeting fitness enthusiasts and trying out the equipment himself. Since then, Snap Fitness has received a plethora of five-star reviews on Google. One customer said: “Never been to a nicer gym in my life! So clean, so spacious and classes are great too. Really welcoming team that work there too. 10/10.”

Another added: “It’s kitted out beautifully. I’m always greeted with a smile on entry by the guys. It’s nice to be part of a gym that feels like a community again.” Mr Fletcher said he’s pleased with the gym’s welcoming atmosphere. “Gyms have always had a reputation of being quite intimidating and we’re proud to be showing people that isn’t the case,” he added. “While people’s goals might be different, everyone is there for the same reason of investing in themselves and it’s great to see our community of members supporting and cheering each other on.”

Snap Fitness has 94 venues across the UK, with franchisee Zabir Ali backing the Fareham venue as one of the best. He previously told The News: “It’s a very amazing facility, the largest Snap Fitness in the country. We’ve got the best kit, loads of cardio machines and strength equipment, six squat racks, classes, spin and hit studios, and lots of great changing facilities as well.”