Snap Fitness gym in Market Quay, Fareham , held its official opening on Saturday, June 22. Jamie Christian, former bodybuilder turned television celebrity, was on hand to open the doors and put on a training and question and answer session. The giant of Saturday night family entertainment drew in crowds of excited children eager to meet their hero.

Reece Lambourne, assistant manager of the gym, was delighted to have Jamie there. He said: “It’s really great to have Jamie here, he is cutting the ribbon for us and welcoming us to the area. He also did a QA and workout with us so it’s really good fun and its great to have someone that is so into fitness to open out gym as well. We have had tons of people coming in, lots of kids coming in really excited, they have obviously seen him on TV.”