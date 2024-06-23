Snap Fitness gym in Market Quay, Fareham, held its official opening on Saturday, June 22. Jamie Christian, former bodybuilder turned television celebrity, was on hand to open the doors and put on a training and question and answer session. The giant of Saturday night family entertainment drew in crowds of excited children eager to meet their hero.
Reece Lambourne, assistant manager of the gym, was delighted to have Jamie there. He said: “It’s really great to have Jamie here, he is cutting the ribbon for us and welcoming us to the area. He also did a QA and workout with us so it’s really good fun and its great to have someone that is so into fitness to open out gym as well. We have had tons of people coming in, lots of kids coming in really excited, they have obviously seen him on TV.”
The gym has been open for over a month now but Saturday provided a chance to celebrate the opening of the biggest Snap Fitness outlet in the UK and Ireland, with a total of 94 franchised businesses in the region. The Fareham gym is spread across two floors and 15,000 square foot of space. Instructor-led and virtual group exercise classes are also on offer, including MyZone – fitness technology which can be used alongside workouts by displaying real-time heart rate zones and statistics.
When they first opened their doors, Franchisee Zabir Ali told The News: “I’m really excited to bring Snap Fitness Fareham to the local community. It’s a very amazing facility, the largest Snap Fitness in the country. We’ve got the best kit, loads of cardio machines and strength equipment, six squat racks, classes, spin and hit studios, and lots of great changing facilities as well.”
Here are some energetic pictures of the official Snap Fitness opening in Fareham: