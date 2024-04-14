Portsmouth internet: Toob expands promising super-fast full-fibre broadband after £5m investment - where

A broadband company is expanded its internet network following a £5m investment scheme.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Apr 2024, 10:56 BST
Toob is installing super-fast full-fibre broadband infrastructure in the Fareham boroughs, which includes Locks Heath, Park Gate and Warsash. The network will be serving 12,000 homes and businesses, promising faster speeds due to full--fibre technology.

It will become fully operational in July. CEO Nick Parbutt said: “We are delighted that our network is expanding to Locks Heath, Park Gate, Warsash, and the surrounding areas. Toob has been built on our belief that access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world.

“That’s why we are committed to delivering the fastest, most reliable service, using the latest full-fibre technology, at an affordable price.”

The Portsmouth-based company has already expanded into much of Portsea Island, Southampton, Fareham, Gosport, Eastleigh, Chichester, Bognor Regis and elsewhere. They have also set up networks in Surrey, Dorset, Sussex, and Berkshire.

