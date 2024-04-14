Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Toob is installing super-fast full-fibre broadband infrastructure in the Fareham boroughs, which includes Locks Heath, Park Gate and Warsash. The network will be serving 12,000 homes and businesses, promising faster speeds due to full--fibre technology.

Toob CEO Nick Parbutt.

Toob is expanding into Locks Heath, Warsash and Park Gate - spreading across 12,000 homes.

It will become fully operational in July. CEO Nick Parbutt said: “We are delighted that our network is expanding to Locks Heath, Park Gate, Warsash, and the surrounding areas. Toob has been built on our belief that access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world.

“That’s why we are committed to delivering the fastest, most reliable service, using the latest full-fibre technology, at an affordable price.”