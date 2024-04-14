Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth has written to the prime minister demanding he intervene over former home secretary’s planned attendance at the National Conservatism event in Brussels. Among those set to join Ms Braverman at the convention are Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, a key supporter of Mr Putin, and former German spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who recently revealed he had been placed under observation for suspected hard-right links.

Suella Braverman is planning on speaking at the National Conservatism conference, which Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and former German spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen are also set to appear at. (Picture: James Manning/WPA pool/Getty Images)

Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage is also expected to take to the stage at the event next week. In a letter to the PM, Mr Ashworth invoked the memory of Tory wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill in urging him to take action to stop Ms Braverman “giving oxygen to these divisive and dangerous individuals”.

“Britain’s former home secretary, someone you appointed, plans to stand side-by-side with the global far-right in Brussels,” he said. “The prospect of a senior Tory politician demeaning the great office she held, and the country she represents, shows just how far the once-great party of Churchill has fallen on your watch.”

Ms Braverman has long been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side, with critics accusing her of having run a leadership campaign while in Cabinet and pointing to speeches at events such as the National Conservatism conference last May. She was finally sacked as home secretary last November after writing an unauthorised article criticising the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.