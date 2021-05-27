Flannels is moving into the site in Commercial Road which was vacated by Sports Direct when it moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre in late 2020.

Boards advertising the new store have appeared in the city centre.

Flannels is opening a new store in Portsmouth.

The new Flannels shop is said to be ‘opening soon’.

It is a retailer specialising in luxury designer clothes for men, women and children.

Brands include Gucci, Balenciaga, Stone Island, Canada Goose, Burberry and more.

Flannels is owned by the Fraser Group – which also owns Sports Direct and USC.

Sports Direct moved into a new flagship store in Cascades Shopping Centre last year.

It is split over two floors and is also home to USC, Evans Cycles, Game and Belong Portsmouth Gaming Arena.

