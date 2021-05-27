Flannels to open new store in Portsmouth city centre
A fashion retailer is set to open a brand new store in Portsmouth.
Flannels is moving into the site in Commercial Road which was vacated by Sports Direct when it moved into the Cascades Shopping Centre in late 2020.
Boards advertising the new store have appeared in the city centre.
Read More
The new Flannels shop is said to be ‘opening soon’.
It is a retailer specialising in luxury designer clothes for men, women and children.
Brands include Gucci, Balenciaga, Stone Island, Canada Goose, Burberry and more.
Flannels is owned by the Fraser Group – which also owns Sports Direct and USC.
Sports Direct moved into a new flagship store in Cascades Shopping Centre last year.
It is split over two floors and is also home to USC, Evans Cycles, Game and Belong Portsmouth Gaming Arena.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.